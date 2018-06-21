Radio Programas del Peru (RPP) Chooses H Code Media as Exclusive Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--, the leader in digital advertising for the US Hispanic market, today announced a new exclusive partnership with Radio Programas del Peru (RPP), a leading radio and television broadcasting company in Peru.

As part of the new strategic collaboration, H Code Media is the exclusive partner to monetize RPP’s traffic and will represent 100 percent of RPP’s ad inventory in the US on sites including RPP Noticias, which covers international politics, sports and entertainment news, and Capital and La10, both leading sports news sites in Peru.

Parker Morse, CEO of H Code Media stated, “We are excited to partner with one of the oldest and most well-respected media companies in Peru. We look forward to providing marketers with a tremendous opportunity to leverage Peru’s quality inventory and scale of leading sport websites, and to connect our advertisers with their relevant user base of over 600,000 Peruvians that live in the US.

Manuel Olivero, Digital Sales Manager at RPP stated, “In H Code Media, we found a partner that provides all ad products with quality performance and scale. H Code Media has a great reputation and presence in the Hispanic Market as well as the strongest and most innovative US Hispanic digital ad team.”

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Peru

It has been over 36 years since Peru qualified for the World Cup. RPP’s sites are at the center of keeping Peruvian fans informed of the latest scores and additional news about the Peruvian national team, whose next World Cup match is set for Thursday, June 21 against France. Since the start of the World Cup, RPP has seen a 30% increase in traffic, highlighting how engaged this demographic is and will be throughout the tournament.

“The World Cup is a time when Hispanic soccer fans break their daily routines and start eating, breathing, and living soccer all month long—in fact 90% of Hispanics are likely to watch the World Cup vs 75% of Non Hispanic,” says Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development at H Code Media. Peruvians will flock to RPP’s sites for the latest tournament news and we look forward to successfully monetizing its ad inventory.”

This news comes on the heels of other exclusive publisher partnership deals with leading Hispanic media companies including MedioTiempo, Grupo Imagen, WebConsultas, La Prensa Grafica, and others. H Code Media’s success in securing exclusivity with leading Hispanic media companies reinforces the performance provided to its publishers in placing top quality brands on their sites.

About H Code Media

H Code Media is the leading digital advertising platform reaching U.S. Hispanic consumers at scale. The Company was formed to better connect brands and advertisers with US Hispanics online. It reaches this niche audience by bringing together targetable data, the right inventory and impactful creative. Through H Code’s platform brands can more effectively reach US Hispanics than any other organization in the marketplace. Key clients include Target, Chase, McDonald’s, Live Nation, Kaiser Permanente, and Lincoln. H Code was founded in 2015.

About RPP http://rpp.pe/

