Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Procurement Report – Sourcing and Procurement Insights by SpendEdge

“Engaging with vertically integrated players that have an in-house facility for FIBC manufacturing is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to reduce the number of middle-men in the supply chain,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. “Also, suppliers who have implemented waste reduction and recycling programs will be the preferred suppliers for buyers looking to reduce the amount of waste from their operations that reach the landfills,” added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend on flexible intermediate bulk containers.

The recovery of the petrochemical industry The rise in oil and gas prices Growing demand from the food and beverage industry

Report scope snapshot: Flexible intermediate bulk container category

Market Insights:

Category spend growth Global category spend Spend segmentation by region To know more,

Category Pricing Insights:

Supply chain margins Cost drivers impacting pricing Volume drivers impacting pricing To know more,

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities To know more,

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

