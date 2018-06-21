Amy Schumer gets into the podcast game

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Schumer is used to getting glammed up for red carpets, TV shows and movies, but for her new podcast, it was all about comfort.

"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith" launches Thursday and was recorded in her apartment with her comedian-best friends Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett and Keith Robinson.

She jokes in an interview, "Never will a bra be worn."

The original Spotify podcast will be widely available, and Spotify will have additional exclusive content.

The casual environment helped set the tone for the weekly podcast, which features Schumer and friends discussing love, relationships, sex, comedy, politics and more.

Guests will appear each week. Comedian Murray Hill and "Crazy-Ex Girlfriend" actress Rachel Bloom are featured on episode one and two.