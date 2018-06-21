Serena Williams: Young boys need domestic abuse education

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says the conversation about stopping domestic abuse shouldn't just center around women, but men as well.

The tennis superstar says education about domestic abuse should start from when men are young boys.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is the ambassador for Allstate's Purple Purse foundation, which aims to help stop domestic abuse and what it calls the financial abuse that can accompany such relationships.

Williams says being the mother of an infant daughter makes the issue more important to her.