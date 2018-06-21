Q&A: Sam Smith on touring, therapy, smoking and lip syncing

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Smith knows his music is melancholy and emotional, but he's hoping his live shows will be uplifting and feel "like a fistful of love," as he put it.

The singer, known for down-tempo hits like "Stay With Me" and "Too Good at Goodbyes," is launching "The Thrill of It All Tour" in the United States on Friday in Detroit.

The Grammy winner says he cut out drinking and smoking to prepare for the tour. He's also regularly working out and has a trainer on the road with him.

Smith says after the release of his sophomore album, "The Thrill of It All," he started to feel overwhelmed by fame, but going to therapy for the first time has helped him cope.