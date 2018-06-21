  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 22 .690
Boston 49 26 .653 2
Toronto 34 39 .466 16
Tampa Bay 34 40 .459 16½
Baltimore 21 51 .292 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 33 .548
Detroit 36 39 .480 5
Minnesota 33 37 .471
Chicago 24 49 .329 16
Kansas City 22 52 .297 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 26 .658
Seattle 46 28 .622 3
Los Angeles 39 35 .527 10
Oakland 38 36 .514 11
Texas 32 44 .421 18

___

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Atlanta 4

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 12, San Diego 4

Baltimore 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 5

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Texas 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0) at Boston (Wright 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2), 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-7) at Houston (Keuchel 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 4-4) at Minnesota (Romero 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.