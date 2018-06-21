Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet"

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet” in commemoration of the fairy tale written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen at our All Day Dining Restaurant “Jurin” from July 1 (Sunday) to September 30 (Sunday), 2018. This year’s buffet will offer a wide range of colorful desserts based on the “deep blue color of the cornflower” and other various flowers specially prepared by our patissiers and patterned after various sea creatures reminiscent of characters portrayed in the Little Mermaid fairy tale. Some of delectable desserts include clams made of chocolate and “deep sea mousse” made in a colorful blue using passion fruit and pineapple flavorings.

The wide variety of delicious desserts prepared by our hotel patissiers will be served at our All Day Dining Restaurant “Jurin”, which is known for its special seasonal meals based upon various fairy tales including “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Beauty and The Beast” and others. These events are especially popular amongst female guests in their 20s to 30s for the highly photogenic desserts which can be used in posts on various social media. This time marks the third year that this dessert buffet based upon the theme of “The Little Mermaid” is held, and our patissiers have created new desserts for the entertainment of our guests. In addition, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will also offer a special guest plan entitled “Temptation of the Little Mermaid” until September 17 (Monday) that includes use of our Sky Pool.

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, located in Shinjuku at the very heart of the nation’s capital Tokyo, is one of Japan’s leading international hotels. Our hotel boasts of over 20 restaurants and bars, and we host a wide range of local and international guests who visit us for our welcoming facilities, warm hospitality and unique services that allow them to experience Japanese culture, including our Hello Kitty themed rooms and Japanese cultural experience programs. For more information about our facilities and services, please visit our website, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.

