Empowered Woman: Dr. Tae Yun Kim, CEO, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Wins Gold Lifetime Achievement Award – 2018 American Business Awards®

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Dr. Tae Yun Kim, CEO, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, headquartered in Silicon Valley, was recently named winner of a Gold Lifetime Achievement Award during the 16 th Annual American Business Awards® at a gala ceremony attended by 500+ guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Dr. Tae Yun Kim was nominated for a Lifetime Achievement under the Management category for Business Products Industries.

Commented one of the judges, “Amazing story of an ultra-driven successful business person.”

“Dr. Kim is a pioneer for business women. Her struggles and perseverance are inspiring,” said another.

Said a third, “Dr. Tae Yun Kim, the world needs your passion and dedication to making the world a better place – incredible!”

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the two-month judging process to select this year’s winners.

“The nominations submitted for the 2018 awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the American Business Awards.

Considered a curse in her village because she was a female firstborn child, Dr. Tae Yun Kim went on to be named “The Hope of the Country of Korea” by the then-president of Korea.

Surviving the Korean War in the 1950’s, she eventually became one of the highest-ranked female martial artists in the world and coached the first U.S. women’s Taekwondo team at the 1978 Pre-World Games in Seoul, Korea.

Though from birth she faced severe challenges as well as prejudice as a woman, she went on to be named “Woman of the Year” in California and to win a Susan B. Anthony Award, both a Gold and Silver Stevie Award for Women in Business, and now an American Business Award Gold for Lifetime Achievement.

Dr. Kim rose from not speaking English upon arriving in America to becoming an international speaker and author.

She climbed from performing janitorial work as a first job to becoming chairman and CEO of a global technology company.

“It is an honor to receive a Gold American Business Award for Lifetime Achievement,” said Dr. Kim. “Truly, if I can achieve my goals in this lifetime, others can do the same – never give up!”

Dr. Tae Yun Kim recently published “Seven Steps to Inner Power; How to Break Through to Awesome – Life Secrets from a Martial Arts Master,” available now at local neighborhood or online booksellers. For more information, click on: taeyunkim.com

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions is a global leader in the contamination control monitoring industry. It develops systems that monitor the ultra-clean environments needed to manufacture semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other extremely sensitive products for industries worldwide. Today, Lighthouse conducts business in more than 70 countries. Its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Tae Yun Kim, founded the company in 1982.

