One in Three India Smartphone Owners will Consider 4G Featurephone Says Strategy Analytics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--According to the latest Strategy Analytics Handset Country Share Tracker report “India 4G Featurephones: Interest, Purchase Intention & Forecast” 4G Featurephones will be hugely disruptive. The Indian Smartphone market is already intensely competitive but half of India smartphone owners are familiar with 4G featurephones and 1 in 3 are considering them as either a replacement for their smartphone or as an additional device.

Strategy Analytics mobile intelligence platform, AppOptix polled our panel of Android users in India to provide a pulse on the volatile smartphone and 4G featurephone market in Q2 2018. Clients of the Handset Country Share Tracker Service can access the full report here. David Kerr VP at Strategy Analytics noted, “The 4G Featurephone phenomena reflects huge pent up demand for a more affordable smartphone like experience either as a replacement for existing devices or as an additional device for the huge portion of India buyers who use multiple Sim. 4G Featurephones will without doubt be a major factor in the replacement cycle in 2018 and 2019. There is huge interest in a cheaper 4G experience as can be seen from our Android AppOptix panel results below.”

Rajeev Nair, Senior Analyst noted, “The battle for replacement smartphone sales is intense with no local India vendor in the top six positions in Q1 2018. 4G Feature phones are set to grow by 4X in 2018 and could capture more than half of the overall feature phone market in India through 2020. However, the new Android GO based smartphones are expected to challenge this growth momentum from H2 2018 onwards.”

