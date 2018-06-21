Suu Kyi says outside hate narratives driving Myanmar tension

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A social media account run by the office of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi quotes her as saying that "hate narratives from outside the country" have fueled tensions between Muslim Rohingya and Buddhist Rakhine communities in the country's west.

The Facebook page of the State Counsellor's Office said Suu Kyi made the comment in a discussion Tuesday with U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener. It said topics included the situation in Rakhine state, where about 700,000 ethnic Rohingya have fled since August last year to escape violent counterinsurgency activities by security forces responding to attacks by a group of Rohingya militants.

The account did not elaborate on what was meant by "hate narratives," but Suu Kyi's office has previously complained about what it termed misinformation helping terrorists.