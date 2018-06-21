WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

CAR--F1-FRENCH GP-PREVIEW

LE CASTELLET, France — Only one point separates Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton at the top of Formula One heading into this weekend's French Grand Prix. The car that proves to be the fastest at Paul Ricard Circuit on Sunday could be poised to open up a wider gap in the coming weeks. The French GP will be the first part of an unprecedented tripleheader of three F1 races on consecutive weekends. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

— With:

— CAR--F1-RED BULL-RICCIARDO — Aussie mulling move from Red Bull to other F1 team. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 140 words. Will be updated.

CRI--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — England has won the five-match series, leaving Australia to try and end the losing streak in the fourth one-day international. Match has started. Developing.

GLF--AUSTRALIA-LYLE ILLNESS

MELBOURNE, Australia — Jarrod Lyle's wife says the Australian golfer is struggling through a "really scary" period in his third battle with cancer. SENT: 250 words, photo.

TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN

HALLE, Germany — Defending champion Roger Federer plays the 48th-ranked Benoit Paire in the second round of the Gerry Weber Open. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Borna Coric and Andreas Seppi are also playing at the grass-court tournament. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

TEN--QUEEN'S CLUB

LONDON — Novak Djokovic heads the second-round lineup at Queen's Club. Developing.

TEN--BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Petra Kvitova has won through to the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Classic. Others in action include Garbine Muguruza and Ashleigh Barty. Developing.

GLF--BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

PULHEIM, Germany — Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood are among the favorites on the first day of the BMW International Open, with local hopes pinned on Martin Kaymer. Defending champion Andres Romero is aiming to become the first to defend the title. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND

SYDNEY — Halfback Nick Phipps and blindside flanker Lukhan Tui will start for Australia in the Wallabies' series-deciding test against Ireland on Saturday. SENT: 450 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ENGLAND

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Flyhalf Danny Cipriani will attempt to spark some life into an ailing England after earning his first test start since 2008 for the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday. By Tristan Holme. SENT: 610 words, photo.

— Also:

— RGU--ARGENTINA-SCOTLAND — McInally recovers to lead Scotland against Pumas. SENT: 240 words.

Other stories:

— SAI--VOLVO OCEAN RACE-BEKKING — Dutch skipper Bekking seeks elusive victory. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 860 words.

— HKN--SUMMER OF OVI — Stanley Cup celebrations, fatherhood await Ovechkin. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Jon Lester wins 5th straight, Cubs beat Dodgers 4-0. SENT: 2050 words, photo.

