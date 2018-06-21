Registration for 2018 Penghu Cross-sea Marathon begins now 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2018 Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-sea Marathon, which will take place on November 4 in Taiwan’s outlying county of Penghu, will feature creative cheerleaders, creative food and drink stalls along the way, and beautiful running route, organizer of the event Taiwan Tourism Bureau said in a press release on Thursday.

A press conference was held in Taipei on Thursday to promote the running event, and Taiwan’s sports legend Chi Cheng and the country’s tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear showed up to express their support of the running event.

The first Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-sea Marathon took place last year, and many runners have praised the event for its beautiful scenery along the running route. Like last year, runners of this year's marathon will start from Xitai Visitor Center in Xiyu Township, run through Baisha Township and Huxi Township, and finish at Guanyin Pavilion in Magong City.

Attractions along the route include the Yuwengdao Lighthouse, East Fort Military Historic Park, Daguoye Columnar Basalt, and Erkan Village, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The running event also has the half marathon and 5K categories for people who are not ready to run full marathon.

Besides the running event, the organizer has also planned interesting warm-up activities, including the events of beach cleanup, runners’ night, and garden party.

For registration of the 2018 Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-sea Marathon, please visit this site (Chinese). Registration starts from now until September 7.

For details of the running event, please visit here (Chinese) or the event’s Facebook account (Chinese).

(photo courtesy of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau)