Ricciardo mulling move from Red Bull to other F1 team

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo says over the next six weeks he wants to decide between staying at Red Bull or joining another Formula One team for next year.

Ricciardo says on Thursday at the French Grand Prix, "It would be nice to go on the summer break knowing what I am doing."

F1 is working its way toward its three-week break in August with speculation mounting that Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are interested in luring Ricciardo away from Red Bull for 2019.

Ricciardo says, "I will be honest, everyone is talking about Mercedes and Ferrari as potential places for me to go, and I am aware that there will be interest from other teams."

The Australian driver has won seven races in his four-plus seasons with Red Bull.

He has two wins this season and is currently fourth in the standings behind leader Sebastian Vettel.