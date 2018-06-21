Vayyar Imaging Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 3D imaging technology, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “technology pioneers.” Vayyar recently launched the world’s most advanced System on a Chip (SOC) for mmWave 3D imaging, which integrates more antennas than ever before (72 transmitters and 72 receivers) to offer a longer range and higher quality image of everything happening around you in real-time.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year’s cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender. 25% are female-led, and a majority (54%) come from regions outside the United States and Silicon Valley, with almost every continent represented. There is also a wide variety in the technologies the pioneers focus on, including artificial intelligence, big data, IoT, biotechnology, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, cyber security, vertical farming and other agricultural advances, decentralised microgrids and robotics. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO, co-founder and chairman Raviv Melamed will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos” will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives in the course of the next two years.

“We welcome Vayyar Imaging in this diverse group of technology pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “Vayyar and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come.”

“Vayyar is honored to be acknowledged as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Melamed. “It is a true honor to have Vayyar’s technology be included among the most unique technologies in the world. Joining this very prestigious network will enable us to reach more people and can help us to improve the lives of people all over the world in a variety of ways, including helping people to better care for their elders, detecting cancer at an early stage, making our homes safer without compromising privacy, and making our cars safer in every weather condition.”

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: More information on past winners can be found here.

About Vayyar Imaging: Vayyar Imaging is the global leader for imaging and sensing with its cutting edge 3D imaging sensor technology. Vayyar's exclusive sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements to bring highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to many industries. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( ).

