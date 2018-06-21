UN, Russia call on US to rethink human rights body move

MOSCOW (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the United States to rethink its decision to pull out of the organization's human rights body.

Guterres told reporters Thursday that "We, of course, would much prefer for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council."

Guterres added: "I do believe that the human rights architecture is a key tool at the present moment in order to promote and to protect human rights around the world."

Guterres spoke to reporters in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov voiced a similar view. He said: "We hope that this decision is not final, and that the U.S. will reestablish its commitment to the United Nations."