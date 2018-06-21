Nintendo Download: Game. Set. FUN!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally*, online** or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await. In Adventure mode, experience a new flavor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions and boss battles. The Mario Tennis Aces game will be available on June 22. – The Minecraft game is bigger, better and more beautiful than ever! Build anything you can imagine in Creative mode, or go on grand expeditions in Survival across mysterious lands and into the depths of your own infinite worlds. This new version will let you discover tons of community creations in the Minecraft Store and let you share the adventure with friends on phone, Windows 10 or console. Plus, current owners of the Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition game will be able to upgrade to the new version of Minecraft by downloading it from Nintendo eShop for free! – The critically acclaimed puzzle game produced by legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi arrives on Nintendo Switch. An HD remaster of the original game, LUMINES REMASTERED beautifully marries the elements of sound, light and puzzle-action into one addictive, yet easy-to-play game. You’re at the center of the high-energy, block-dropping action while you groove to awesome house, trance and techno beats. LUMINES REMASTERED will be available on June 26. – Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and explore mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amid this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in the Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA game, available on June 26.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Also new this week:

*Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately.

**Nintendo Account required. Online features will be free until the Nintendo Switch Online Service launches in September.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

