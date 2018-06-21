Québec Celebrates Ties with Philadelphia at Barnes Foundation

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--On the occasion of la Fête nationale du Québec, Québec’s National Day, Jean-Claude Lauzon, Québec’s Delegate General in New York, and Andrea Townrow, Director of the Québec Trade Office in Philadelphia, welcomed Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and members of the local business and cultural communities to a reception held last evening at the Barnes Foundation.

“With trade between our two regions standing at $4 billion, Pennsylvania is Québec’s 4th largest trading partner in the U.S.,” said Québec’s Delegate General in New York Jean-Claude Lauzon. “Québec’s National Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our ties together and, for us Quebecers, to thank partners, allies and friends in this beautiful city.”

In his remarks, Philadelphia Mayor Kenney announced that he will lead an important business trip to Québec July 15-19: “Canada has long been a strong partner, not just for the United States, but for our city and region in particular,” said Mayor Kenney. “In addition to the trade and investment connections that exist between Canada and the Philadelphia region, we also have a lot in common. I look forward to traveling to Québec next month, learning from our peers, and exploring all the ways we can further strengthen our relationship.”

The well-attended event was held at the Barnes Foundation in honor of the “ Berthe Morisot:Woman Impressionist ” exhibition, which opens June 21 at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ). This touring exhibition is co-organized by the Barnes Foundation, Dallas Museum of Art, MNBAQ and the Musées d’Orsay et l’Orangerie and will be on view at the Barnes from October 21, 2018 through January 14, 2019.

“I can’t think of a better place to hold Québec’s National Day celebration than at the Barnes Foundation,” said Andrea Townrow, Director of the Québec Trade Office in Philadelphia. “The partnership on the Berthe Morisot exhibition illustrates the strong cultural, business, and civic links between Québec and Philadelphia. Mayor Kenney’s business trip to Québec is an opportunity to further expand strengths in key sectors such as life sciences and smart city technologies.”

Sponsors of the celebration included Bentley Systems, a software development company with significant commitments to both Philadelphia and Québec, and Leger Marketing, one of the premier market research companies in the Philadelphia area. Also, in a drawing during the celebration, Air Canada generously offered two round-trip tickets to any North American destination.

Bentley Systems

Founded in 1984, Bentley Systems has more than 3,500 colleagues in over 50 countries. Bentley is headquartered in Pennsylvania with offices in Philadelphia, Exton, and Pittsburgh, and has operated a significant software development center in Quebec for nearly 20 years. With a significant commitment to both Philadelphia and Quebec, Bentley is delighted to support the Quebec Trade Office in this international celebration of Berthe Morisot and in their work to strengthen ties between Quebec and the greater Philadelphia region. www.bentley.com

Leger Marketing

As one of the leading experts in customer experience research throughout North America, Leger’s Quebec City based team has already been commissioned to conduct attendee research for the exhibitions at the MNBAQ museum in Quebec City, where the Berthe Morisot exhibition will premiere. Leger’s U.S. team already conducts the attendee and exhibitor experience research for the Mobile World Congress, which has a cast of 100,000+ in Barcelona each year. http://leger360.com/en-ca/aboutus

The Barnes Foundation

Home to one of the world's greatest collections of impressionist, post-impressionist and early modern paintings, the Barnes Foundation will present “ Berthe Morisot:Woman Impressionist” from October 21, 2018 to January 14, 2019. It is the first dedicated presentation of Morisot’s work to be held in the U.S. since 1987 and the very first solo exhibition of her work to be mounted in Canada. https://www.barnesfoundation.org/whats-on/morisot

Quebec Trade Office in Philadelphia

Inaugurated in 2017, the Québec Trade Office in Philadelphia is headed by Director Andrea Townrow. Its mandate is to promote Quebec’s commercial interests in the Greater Philadelphia region and to strengthen economic ties between the two regions. http://www.international.gouv.qc.ca/en/philadelphie

The Quebec Government Office in New York

Founded in 1940, the Quebec Government Office in New York is Quebec’s oldest foreign office. Serving the Mid-Atlantic region, it promotes the interests of Quebec in the areas of trade, investment, research and innovation, education and culture. The Office is part of a network of nine Quebec government offices in the U.S. Jean-Claude Lauzon serves as Delegate General since December 2014. http://www.international.gouv.qc.ca/en/new-york

