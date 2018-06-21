McInally recovers to lead Scotland against Pumas

RESISTENCIA, Argentina (AP) — Hooker Stuart McInally has recovered from a calf injury to lead Scotland against Argentina on Saturday for the first time on their rugby tour of the Americas.

McInally was named tour captain after John Barclay ruptured an Achilles tendon, but strained a calf before the team left Scotland. He missed the thrashing of Canada and the first loss to the United States.

He's one of eight changes to the starting lineup, seven of them in the forwards. Only lock Tim Swinson was retained in the pack after losing to the Eagles 30-29 in Houston.

Allan Dell and Simon Berghan prop up McInally, Grant Gilchrist will partner Swinson, and the loose forwards feature Magnus Bradbury, usual hooker Fraser Brown, and No. 8 David Denton. Brown, usually a hooker, starts on the blindside flank for the first time.

The only change in the backs has winger Dougie Fife, a try-scorer against the U.S., starting for the first time since 2015.

"With the majority of the squad involved in two tests, we believe that we'll be in a much better position in the future, having exposed more players to test-level rugby," coach Gregor Townsen said.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Dougie Fife, Nick Grigg, Pete Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, George Horne; David Denton, Fraser Brown, Magnus Bradbury, Grant Gilchrist, Tim Swinson, Simon Berghan, Stuart McInally (captain), Allan Dell. Reserves: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson., Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, James Lang, Chris Harris.