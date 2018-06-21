Chatmeter's Nearly 700% Revenue Growth Drives New Hires to Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Chatmeter, the leader in local search marketing and reputation management, today announced the appointment of Vice President of Marketing Cynthia Sener and Vice President of Finance Kurt Klitzner. Over the past three years, the company has experienced 692% year-over-year growth as major multi-location businesses turn to Chatmeter to improve online reputation, local SEO and sales. Under their leadership, Sener and Klitzner will help fuel Chatmeter’s next stage of growth and its strengthening foothold in industries beyond restaurants and retail, including real-estate, auto, hospitality, finance and healthcare.

Chatmeter appoints Vice President of Marketing Cynthia Sener as company experiences nearly 700% growth as demand grows for local search and reputation management solutions | www.chatmeter.com

-- Sener brings nearly 25 years of experience to Chatmeter with a background in local SEO, product development, strategic marketing, revenue generation and sales. Sener’s customer-centric approach to driving business value, growth and revenue will support Chatmeter’s expansion into new verticals. Sener joins Chatmeter from a previous role as VP of operations and product at Rio SEO and has held leadership roles at data centric organizations such as Acxiom, Hanley Wood and Constellation Software.

-- Klitzner holds over 18 years of management experience with extensive knowledge of high-growth startups and the software technology industry. Klitzner held previous tenures at multinational market leaders including Verimatrix, Invensys Systems, Inc., and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Cynthia and Kurt are instrumental in taking our company through its next evolution and supporting new waves of innovation and expansion,” said . “Their marketing and financial expertise and guidance are invaluable as we grow at record pace. We’ve had 692% revenue growth within the past few years, have increased our staff by 42% since January and are helping more than one million business locations and counting. We’re excited to have them on board and position Chatmeter for further success.”

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter ( www.chatmeter.com ) helps enterprise retail brands and agencies managing multiple locations increase their revenue. Since being the first Local Reputation platform in 2009, they now analyze and improve over 1,500,000 storefronts for their reviews, rankings and listings.

They help retailers make a distinct impact in revenue by identifying several areas in their online presence that drives customers to choose their stores over competitors. Chatmeter takes this a step further with the only integrated local visibility rank tracker so you can measure ROI using the most complete local presence management platform in the world.

The benefit for the clients is complete online presence management simplified into a single dashboard. They also power a white-label reputation management dashboard for many agencies across the U.S.

Some clients include Sears, Verizon Wireless, Comcast, Aaron's, Kohl's, Bruegger's Bagels, Texas de Brazil, and Dickey's BBQ.

