MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--This National Onion Ring Day, America deserves great tasting, crispy Onion Rings. But not every restaurant has them. That’s why BURGER KING® restaurants is giving guests free Onion Rings when they bring in a competitor's French Fries order. Only available at four select locations in the U.S. – Lynn, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. Here are the specific locations:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005157/en/

FOR NATIONAL ONION RING DAY, TRADE THEIR FRIES FOR BURGER KING® RINGS (Photo: Business Wire)

1401 W. Fullerton, Chicago, IL 1601 N. Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente, California 474 7th Avenue; New York, NY 108 Boston Street, Lynn, MA

At BURGER KING® restaurants, deliciousness comes full circle. The brand has long been serving Onion Rings as a permanent menu item. Served hot and crispy, BURGER KING® restaurants golden Onion Rings are the perfect treat for plunging into one of the BK® bold or classic sauces – particularly its Zesty sauce.

The offer is available only on Friday, June 22 from 10:30AM to midnight at the four locations above. For everybody else, Onion Rings are available every day at BURGER KING® restaurants nationwide.

OFFER DETAILS: Valid 10:30AM to midnight on 6/22/18. Bring one order of French Fries and get one order of Onion Rings, no substitutions. One free Onion Rings side per guest. No purchase necessary. This offer redeemable only at the select restaurants in Lynn, Massachusetts; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York listed above. Validity of French Fries product to be determined by BURGER KING® restaurant personnel in their sole discretion. TM & © 2018 Burger King Corporation. All rights reserved.

About BURGER KING ®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING ® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER ®, the BURGER KING ® system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING ® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING ® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX,NYSE:QSR), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $27 billion in system-wide sales and over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. To learn more about the BURGER KING ® brand, please visit the BURGER KING ® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005157/en/

CONTACT: ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

Brooke Scher Mogan, 212-230-1800

bk@alisonbrodmc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: BURGER KING

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 09:02 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005157/en