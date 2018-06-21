Seoul Semiconductor Captures the Home Lighting Market with Its Innovative LED SunLike Technology

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a market leader in LED (light emitting diode) design and manufacturing, has launched into the global home lighting market with its innovative LED technology “SunLike.”

Seoul Semiconductor announced that Mimi Lighting, a Korean LED lighting company, applied an innovative technology SunLike to the company’s home lighting products, which to be launched in the 3Q.

SunLike applied to this home lighting is a natural light LED, which minimizes the disadvantages of artificial lighting and maximizes the advantages of natural light. It is an advanced light source that combines the latest optical semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, a sunlight spectrum reproduction technology.

SunLike is an innovative product that optimizes the balance of RGB (red, green, and blue), the three primary colors of light, similar to the spectrum of sunlight, and lowers the blue light, known to affect human biorhythms, to the level of sunlight.

The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain announced in April that the greater the exposure time to blue light at night, the more people’s bodily rhythm breaks down, resulting in the higher incidence of breast cancer and prostate cancer. It is the result of the study, “Evaluating the Association between Artificial Light-at-Night Exposure and Breast and Prostate Cancer Risk in Spain.”

Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike is being supplied to global LED customers in Korea, China and Japan that manufacture home lightings, smart desk stands and lamps. As a light source that protects children’s eye health and helps maintain the human circadian rhythm, it is expected to contribute to the enhancement of global customers’ values.

“It is very meaningful that SunLike, the innovative LED technology resembling natural light, has been applied to home lighting and its technology has been recognized by the customers for providing healthy light to consumers,” said Minsu Son, marketing vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. “We will continue to provide optimal solution that increases our customers’ values by developing differentiated, people-oriented light sources.”

In May, SunLike was listed in the “Top 10 MUST SEE Products” at the 2018 Edison Award as its technology was acknowledged by global experts. In addition, it won the Gold Award in the Product of the Year from a German electronic parts magazine, Electronik, in March this year.

About Seoul Semiconductor Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. To learn more, visit www.seoulsemicon.com.

About Mimi Lighting Mimi Lighting is a Korean LED lighting manufacturer that has been producing high quality products based on its 30 years of accumulated technology. It obtained the first “LED Home Lighting Fixture KS Certification” in Korea and carried out various national projects, including the Seoul and Incheon Subway project. The company has been creating a new standard with people-centric premium BCL (brain care lighting) lighting, beyond a simple lighting that illuminates the darkness. To learn more, visit www.mimilighting.co.kr.

