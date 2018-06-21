smartTrade Technologies Wins the Best Sell-Side Order Management System (OMS) Award

NEW-YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, announces that its cross-asset Order Management System (OMS) has been awarded Best Sell-Side OMS at the Intelligent Trading Technology Summit 2018.

Winning this award is an acknowledgement of smartTrade’s OMS excellence by the capital markets community. smartTrade’s state-of-the-art OMS enables sell-side and buy-side firms to capture and monitor client orders seamlessly in real-time, as well as manage the order acceptance workflow across sales and trading teams, supervise the order book exposure and execute client orders automatically or manually. Clients particularly appreciate the user-friendliness of the trading interface which enables quick filtering of key orders and easy order-state and mark-up adjustments. For further automation clients can use built-in algos or create their own and for a more sophisticated order management, an unlimited level of nested complex orders is supported. This flexible and open OMS can be used as a standalone module or readily integrated with any proprietary or third-party solution such as algo providers and other bank systems.

“smartTrade is very proud to receive this recognition for our Order Management System from the Intelligent Trading Technology community,” commented David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. “Over the last few years, we have seen a wider adoption of our OMS by clients wanting to optimise their trading flow and handle client orders across multiple desks more efficiently, internalise client flow and improve their hedging strategies,” he added.

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

