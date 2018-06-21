Panasonic Introduces a New 5” Android™ Rugged Handheld for Mobile Workers Requiring Style and Substance

BRACKNELL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Panasonic today announced its latest rugged Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld for mobile workers that require a versatile device with style and substance. The eye-catching, yet durable, 5” Android device is the ideal all-rounder for mobile workforces in a wide range of roles and industries, including retail and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005661/en/

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 (Photo: Business Wire)

With its voice and data capabilities, integrated barcode scanner, wide range of functionality and a host of accessories available from launch, with an auto-range barcode reader following in early 2019 the Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld can be used in the retail sector for shelf stocking, assisted sales or order taking and queue busting. Its long and short range gun barcode scanning make it ideal for inventory management whether scanning from forklifts, making deliveries or from the production line. The device is also suited to the needs of field workers in repairs and maintenance, for navigation, proof of service, documentation capture and realtime inventory checking.

“This latest Panasonic Toughbook handheld is an important addition to our growing rugged Android portfolio ,” said Jan Kaempfer, General Manager of Marketing for Panasonic Computer Product Solutions. “It is one of the most versatile, stylish and affordable Android rugged handhelds for business and is underpinned by our market leading reputation for durable design and flexible functionality.”

Two model options

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld will be available in two model options: Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and 4G capabilities for voice and data. Built for the needs of the modern mobile worker, this high performance device has the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core CPU, 16GB Flash and 2GB Ram storage.

Slim and lightweight

Visually slim and lightweight at under 240g, the Panasonic FZ-T1 handheld is easy to use but remains true to its Toughbook heritage designed for military standard 810G, dust and water resistant to IP68, tumble tested and capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m, and operating within a temperature range of -10 to +50C.

With an easy viewing 5” display, the Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld has 10-finger input, display protection film, is capable of operating in the rain or can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen.

Barcode scanning options

It has an Enterprise-class, straightline barcode reader built-in with two trigger buttons, either side of the device, to make it easy for use by left- or right-handed operators. Optional standard barcode reader gun grips are available at launch with a long-range barcode reader gun grip following in early 2019. These accessories are ideal for operators scanning regularly or needing to scan at a distance in warehouses or whilst operating forklifts.

Long operating times

Designed to operate a full-shift, the Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld comes with a 12-hour battery life and warm swappable functionality, allowing the user to switch their own batteries without interrupting work.

Clear communication

For clear communication in busy work environments up to construction site noise levels, the device comes equipped with noise suppression technology and loudspeaker. It also has an 8 Megapixel rear camera for easy document capture.

Wide range of accessories

As expected with a multi-purpose device, the Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 comes with a wide ecosystem of available accessories at launch to match the needs of different mobile workforces. As well as the barcode reader guns, there are single and multiple chargers and cradles, holster belts, battery packs, passive stylus pens and protective display films.

Management and Security

For ease of management and security, the device is compliant with Panasonic COMPASS (Complete Android Security and Services) 2.0. Panasonic COMPASS offers everything businesses need to securely deploy and manage their Panasonic rugged Android devices. It is designed to take advantage of the flexibility offered by an Android operating system with the reassurance that Panasonic’s devices are business-ready for applications, management and security.

The Panasonic devices also come with Google Mobile Services (GMS), a collection of Google applications and APIs that help support functionality across devices. These apps work together seamlessly to ensure that the device provides a great user experience right out of the box.

Pricing and availability

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld with wi-fi capability will be availble in August 2018, priced at £1,142 RRP plus VAT, and the 4G voice and data version from September 2018, priced at £1,214 RRP plus VAT. Both devices will be available Europe-wide and come with a standard 3 year warranty.

＊Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU)

Panasonic System Communications Company Europe’s (PSCEU) goal is to improve the working lives of business professionals and help their organisations’ efficiency and performance through world leading technology. We help organisations capture, compute and communicate all sorts of information: image, voice, and textual data. With around 350 staff, engineering design expertise, global project management capability and a large European partner network, PSCEU offers unrivalled capability in its markets.

PSCEU is made up of six product categories:

Broadcast & ProAV offers high quality products and solutions to ensure smooth operation and excellent cost-performance to end-users in the areas of remote camera solutions, switchers, studio camera solutions and ENG P2. The VariCam line-up of professional digital video cameras are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) which makes them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary and live event production. Communication Solutions offer world leading communication solutions including professional scanners, telephony systems and SIP terminal devices. Computer Product Solutions help mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, Toughpad business tablets and electronic point of sales (EPOS) systems. As European market leaders, Panasonic Toughbook had a 67% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and Panasonic Toughpad held a 56% revenue share of sales of rugged business tablets in 2016 (VDC Research, March 2017). Industrial Medical Vision provides applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and OEM micro camera solutions. End-users, system integrators or distributors can choose from a range of full product solutions and component vision technology. Security Solutions, including video surveillance cameras and recorders, video intercom systems and intruder alarms. Visual System Solutions, including projectors and professional displays. Panasonic offers the widest range of Visual products, and leads the European high brightness projector market with a 37.20% market revenue share (Futuresource >5klm (FY16 April 2015 - March 2016, excl. 4K & digital cinema).

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 495 subsidiaries and 91 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 61.711 billion for the year ended March 31, 2017. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005661/en/

CONTACT: The Amber Group

Michael Bartley

michael@ambergroup.net

+44-(0)118-949-7750

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Panasonic

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005661/en