Proven Tech Executive Pat Forgione Joins TechCanary as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--TechCanary, a provider of a cloud-based, analytics-driven insurance solution and the #1 insurance solution built natively on the Salesforce platform, today announced Pat Forgione has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new position, Mr. Forgione will report directly to company founder and CEO Reid Holzworth to ensure the company remains on the forefront of technology as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Highly experienced and with an impressive track record of success, Pat Forgione will spearhead TechCanary’s development team and IT department with responsibilities that include product development and support and the oversight of all the technology needs of TechCanary, its associates, and its customers.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Forgione, Holzworth said, “I am delighted to announce the addition of Pat to the TechCanary executive team. As a company, we have enjoyed tremendous success over the past couple of years, including successful expansion into new markets like Canada. The timing was right to further strengthen our C-Level team with a seasoned professional like Pat. He’s a high-caliber talent who will help us to continue our rapid growth without compromising on our high standards of quality for both our products and services.”

“I’m looking forward to contributing to TechCanary’s development and success by delivering on the company’s vision to continuously explore the latest in technology and leverage it to its full potential for our insurance industry customers,” commented Mr. Forgione. “TechCanary’s use of Salesforce as the foundation of the new generation of agency management systems was brilliant - offering agents, brokers and carriers a modern, robust, scalable and proven solution that is easily adaptable to each organization’s unique business. It’s that kind of innovative thinking and the opportunity to help change how an industry thinks about and uses technology that attracted me to TechCanary.”

A veteran in the FinTech industry, Mr. Forgione was most recently CTO at Lendful, a Canadian-based online lender. In addition to his Lendful experience, he has also served as CTO of Thinking Capital, vice president of technology with Peak Financial Services and senior manager, infrastructure operations and development with Pension Financial Services. Mr. Forgione began his career as senior project manager with Desjardins before going on to found Digital Finance Inc. and serve as the company’s president.

About TechCanary

Founded in 2013, TechCanary is an InsurTech company offering the #1 insurance solution available on Salesforce. The company’s mission is to provide the insurance industry new and innovative alternatives to legacy brokerage management systems and generic CRM and call center solutions. The TechCanary offering is a configurable, cloud-based insurance solution for agencies, brokerages, carriers, MGAs, MGUs and wholesalers who want to gain competitive advantage by supporting their insurance business their way, and not as traditional insurance software dictates. The TechCanary insurance solution manages the entire insurance sales and service process in a single environment for all lines of business including property and casualty, life, annuities and employee benefits. To learn more about TechCanary, please call 414-446-3999 or visit www.techcanary.com.

