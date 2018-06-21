Ameerah Murray-Whitaker of Convey Health Solutions Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Convey Health Solutions (“Convey”), a leading provider of technology and services for the Medicare markets, today announced that Ameerah Murray-Whitaker, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery (Miramar Products, MA/MAPD), has been selected to join the Forbes Technology Council.

Ameerah joins other Forbes Technology Council members to become part of an exclusive network of esteemed senior-level technology executives with access to expertise, resources and exclusive benefits valuable in growing their business. Additionally, members have the means to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Joining Convey in 2017, Ameerah maintains over 20 years of experience in health insurance operations and health information technology specifically focused on enterprise scale technology solutions that drive value to the health plan. Ameerah is as a subject matter expert in the areas of Medicare and Medicaid, health plan administration, the Affordable Care Act, standards for compliance, HIPAA transactions and technology serving the government sponsored health programs.

“Acceptance into the Forbes Technology Council is truly an honor,” states Ameerah. “I am extremely humbled and excited by the opportunity to contribute to Forbes, the Tech community, as it relates to my experience and insights on navigating the Heath Information Technology markets. This platform and community provides a valuable source of information to a vast network of industry leaders. I look forward to interacting with and contributing to the council community.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Ameerah into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company’s administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company’s clients include some of the nation’s leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

About Forbes Councils | Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

