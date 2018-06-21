The Latest: EU scrutinizing Hungary's new anti-migrant laws

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the influx of migrants in Europe (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The European Commission says it's scrutinizing new laws passed in Hungary that ban homelessness and allow jail sentences for people convicted of aiding asylum-seekers.

Spokesman Christian Wigand said Thursday that the European Union's executive arm "will take the necessary steps" based on its analysis and an assessment by Europe's constitutional watchdog.

Wigand said "it is not without concern that we are following these developments and these new proposals," adding: "we should not turn our back on the values and principles on which Europe is built."

If Hungary's move is deemed to contravene EU laws, the Commission could take legal action against Hungary similar to steps it is taking against Poland over concerns about the judiciary there. It could result in Hungary losing EU voting rights.

___

12:30 p.m.

The European Union's top migration official says the EU wants to screen migrants in centers in northern Africa to see whether they are eligible for asylum and prevent people trying to enter Europe by boat.

Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Thursday that the bloc wants to open "regional disembarkation platforms" in countries like Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Niger and Tunisia.

Avramopoulos said "we would like significantly to intensify our cooperation with these countries." He said that in return they would receive "increased financial and material support."

None of the countries has yet agreed to take part.

The U.N. refugee agency says that around 40,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea so far this year, landing mainly in Italy, Greece and Spain.