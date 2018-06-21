The Rogers AI Global Macro ETF, Ticker: BIKR Launches

SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Ocean Capital Advisors LLC, in partnership with ETF Managers Group (ETFMG), launches the Rogers AI Global Macro ETF (NYSE Arca: BIKR), a global macro ETF of ETFs. BIKR seeks to provide investors with an optimally weighted global portfolio – holding primarily single-country ETFs – based on macroeconomic factors by leveraging the capabilities of AI and the multi-decade expertise of Jim Rogers to find, track and project leading economic indicators. This is the first passive artificial intelligence backed ETF that uses AI to determine every investment decision and reveal the specific processes behind each decision. All ETF product information is available at the URL www.BIKRetf.com.

BIKR’s goal is to achieve long-term capital gain with an emphasis on capital preservation while outperforming recognized global large and mid-cap equity indexes. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in global equity markets.

“ETFs provide effective building blocks for a top-down approach, as there is an ETF that offers convenient access and enhanced liquidity to almost every emerging country,” says Manuel Fajardo, Chief Investment Officer of Ocean Capital Advisors. “This allows us to focus on the optimally allocated global portfolio through greater insight on macroeconomic indicators by including the unique perspective of Rogers, made evident over his distinguished career, via the use of the artificial intelligence immense processing and analytical ability.”

“The internet and artificial intelligence are changing and have changed everything we know including finance and investing; Ocean’s new ETF is part of the same trend,” said Jim Rogers, who serves as Ocean’s Chairman. “I hope we get it right. We will all be extremely pleased someday if we do.”

The Fund’s investments are expected to consist principally of U.S. listed single-country ETFs. The AI analyzes differential periods of volatility seeking indications of a probable shift in market direction. It then calculates the magnitude and probability of this variance utilizing its strategy based upon macroeconomic analysis. The weighting decision, determined by AI, is calculated by the cost of opportunity of exiting the equity position compared to maintaining it, depending on the magnitude of the expected change.

“BIKR: AI meets Jim Rogers, rock star investor,” said Sam Masucci, Founder and CEO of ETFMG. “Artificial intelligence is constantly evolving and changing the asset management space, and a product like BIKR satisfies growing investor needs. We continue to meet the demands of an ever-changing investor market, and with the launch of BIKR, ETFMG brings yet another first of its kind ETF product to light.”

For more information on BIKR, please visit www.BIKRetf.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-ETF-MGRS (1-844-383-6477), or by visiting . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund will incur higher and duplicative expenses when it invests in other investment companies such as ETFs. There is also the risk that the Fund may suffer losses due to the investment practices of the underlying funds. When the Fund invests in other investment companies, the Fund will be subject to substantially the same risks as those associated with the direct ownership of securities held by such investment companies.

To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the securities of companies of a single country or region, it is more likely to be impacted by events or conditions affecting that country or region. Returns on investments in foreign stocks could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on, investments in U.S. stocks.

The value of the Fund’s investments in fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative models as well as information and data supplied by third parties. Models may have aspects that are predictive in nature. The use of predictive models has inherent risks.

The Fund is distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC, which is not affiliated with Ocean Capital Advisors, LLC.

