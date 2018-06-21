Heavy Medal: Eastside Distilling Takes 21 Medals Home to Oregon from 2018 Los Angeles Spirits Competition

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), makers of craft spirits, today announced that its craft spirits won 21 medals at the 2018 Los Angeles World Spirits Competition. Of these 21 medals, 14 were won by Eastside directly and 7 in the Big Bottom Distilling (“BBD”) division.

Since introducing the spirits category in 2007, the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition has set a high standard for judging distilled beverages. Each year an esteemed panel of judges use a blind-tasting method to award medals to the best spirits from around the world, maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism set 78 years ago by its partner wine competition.

Mel Heim, Master Distiller of Eastside Distilling, said, “It is a singular achievement to compete with the best spirits producers in the world, both craft and major international brands, and take home 21 medals at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, adding to the 14 medals won at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition, including several ‘best of category.’ We have already seen that the Double Gold we won at San Francisco for our Rye has really boosted sales at its launch. The American Single Malt produced by my fellow distiller at BBD, Travis Shoney, continues to shine. That bodes well for the future as American Single Malt is a brand new category.”

Ms. Heim added, “These medals, added to the trove won over the last ten years by Eastside and BBD, give Eastside claim to the title of most decorated craft spirits distiller in the northwestern United States. We look forward to the rest of 2018 with great enthusiasm and are even now gearing up some new releases that we think will really kill at the New York World Spirits Competition.”

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

