Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 21, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;75;SSW;11;87%;79%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and very warm;111;89;Sunny, low humidity;103;88;W;12;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;89;68;Breezy with sunshine;87;68;W;22;49%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;77;65;Sunny and nice;77;67;E;9;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy and cooler;61;52;Partly sunny;60;52;NNW;19;71%;38%;3

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;63;51;Spotty showers;60;50;NW;9;76%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;99;75;Sunshine, pleasant;96;76;WSW;8;24%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;86;61;Not as warm;73;51;W;12;50%;82%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;Partly sunny;82;65;NE;7;61%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;Mostly sunny;87;70;SSW;7;45%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional a.m. rain;56;45;Mostly sunny;55;45;SSW;6;67%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;104;80;Sunny and breezy;103;79;WNW;17;26%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm around;91;75;SW;5;69%;48%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;WSW;11;74%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;80;Some brightening;95;81;WSW;7;60%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny, humid;81;68;ENE;10;63%;20%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;73;A t-storm or two;90;70;N;6;55%;68%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;87;68;A t-storm, cooler;72;49;WNW;10;67%;83%;3

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;81;50;Thundershower;67;52;WNW;13;55%;67%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;65;46;Mostly cloudy;65;46;ESE;8;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;75;52;Partly sunny;76;51;E;6;58%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;88;56;Cooler;69;53;NW;13;43%;7%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;62;46;Sunny intervals;63;46;NNW;11;57%;14%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, a shower;88;66;A p.m. t-storm;90;60;SSW;6;60%;85%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;89;61;Thundershower;65;52;NW;11;48%;61%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;More sun than clouds;61;50;NNW;8;64%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;84;62;Showers and t-storms;79;62;NNW;5;52%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;High clouds;84;67;WSW;7;53%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;78;Sunny and hot;103;76;NNE;8;20%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A p.m. shower or two;63;53;Turning sunny;63;53;NNW;10;69%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;82;66;SSE;4;62%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;102;84;High clouds and warm;101;85;SSW;11;49%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;61;Rain and drizzle;64;60;NNE;12;95%;84%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;77;Cloudy with showers;85;78;WSW;13;79%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Windy;67;53;Rather cloudy;70;56;W;14;47%;36%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;81;75;Sunshine and nice;82;75;WSW;9;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;101;81;S;9;49%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SSE;13;75%;42%;7

Delhi, India;Clearing and hot;108;89;Hazy sun and hot;110;87;WNW;7;31%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, nice;85;58;A t-storm around;82;56;NW;7;41%;45%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;97;82;SSE;11;67%;58%;13

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;89;73;Thickening clouds;91;74;SSE;7;60%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;42;Clouds and sun;64;46;ESE;8;61%;13%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;90;63;Mostly sunny;92;63;N;7;23%;7%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;74;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;ENE;5;71%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and hot;98;83;Hot with some sun;98;84;SSE;7;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;71;48;Mostly cloudy;72;49;E;4;48%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;71%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;61;53;A morning shower;59;49;WSW;21;69%;78%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;92;77;SW;8;77%;82%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;82;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;81;SSE;7;80%;97%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;76;A morning shower;88;76;ENE;18;56%;64%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;98;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;7;62%;86%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;Partly sunny;99;78;NW;10;44%;14%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;84;68;Clouds and sun;81;69;SSW;6;76%;32%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;93;76;A t-storm in spots;94;77;E;7;65%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;107;86;Mostly sunny, warm;100;87;NNW;9;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;S;4;36%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;88;61;Mostly sunny;90;61;NNW;6;18%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;95;85;Hazy sunshine;94;85;SW;12;64%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;84;68;A t-storm in spots;85;68;SSW;6;70%;66%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;83;Partly sunny;104;82;SSW;14;32%;32%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;87;66;A strong t-storm;83;56;N;10;70%;85%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;E;14;55%;80%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;68;Periods of sun;88;70;WSW;6;61%;57%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;99;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;8;75%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;W;4;79%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;24;Sun and some clouds;57;30;NNW;6;39%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;81;74;Showers and t-storms;82;74;SSW;6;82%;83%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;64;59;S;7;76%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;NW;7;60%;11%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;67;49;Partly sunny;68;52;E;8;47%;7%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clear;80;62;Partly cloudy;82;63;S;6;57%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;82;68;Turning sunny;81;69;SW;6;71%;11%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;Sunny and hot;93;69;NE;5;34%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;87;82;A passing shower;89;80;W;7;70%;82%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A few showers;86;75;NE;4;80%;84%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;88;77;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SW;6;74%;96%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;59;40;Clouds and sun;58;43;NNW;7;71%;10%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;73;54;A shower or t-storm;75;57;SSW;5;59%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;NNW;7;68%;66%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Cooler, a.m. showers;66;50;WSW;11;67%;78%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SSW;15;77%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;56;41;Mostly sunny;58;47;NNW;7;72%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;70;51;Mostly cloudy;78;59;E;1;40%;1%;10

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;76;60;Warm with some sun;84;63;SW;10;45%;30%;7

Mumbai, India;Inc. clouds;91;84;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;82;WSW;7;74%;81%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;A stray t-shower;72;55;SSE;7;68%;72%;9

New York, United States;Turning sunny;84;65;Inc. clouds;75;63;ENE;8;63%;78%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;89;68;Sunshine;90;67;W;15;45%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;72;61;Warmer;80;64;SE;10;60%;11%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;79;64;High clouds;86;68;NE;5;53%;25%;8

Oslo, Norway;A few showers;54;42;Mainly cloudy;64;42;NW;9;41%;13%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit, not as warm;72;45;Mostly cloudy;78;57;E;5;47%;5%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;84;78;Some sun, a shower;83;75;N;6;80%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;75;A shower or t-storm;89;75;NW;5;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;84;73;Afternoon showers;86;72;E;5;84%;78%;5

Paris, France;Cooler;70;49;Partly sunny;68;49;NNE;8;49%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;50;Clouds and sun;69;51;ESE;5;74%;21%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;7;75%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;84;74;Areas of low clouds;88;73;SE;18;76%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;Nice with some sun;93;75;ESE;6;48%;39%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;49;Cooler;62;50;WNW;13;42%;42%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;82;56;Clouds and sun;90;60;SSE;5;51%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;72;50;Clouds and sun;74;51;SW;9;46%;40%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;74;60;Turning sunny, nice;74;61;WSW;8;70%;14%;12

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;82;72;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;ESE;8;66%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;53;48;Low clouds;51;48;SSE;10;73%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;81;53;Showers around;67;50;WSW;16;54%;63%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;68;Mostly sunny;82;67;NNW;5;65%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;108;80;Plenty of sunshine;105;81;N;13;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;86;65;A t-storm around;84;65;WNW;7;55%;47%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;66;59;A shower or two;69;50;SW;10;72%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;68;54;Fog, then sun;73;56;WSW;8;60%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;62;Couple of t-storms;81;62;E;4;73%;83%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;78;A t-storm in spots;85;78;ESE;12;73%;64%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;65;A shower or t-storm;75;65;SW;4;99%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;63;Clouds and sun, nice;83;61;NE;16;14%;12%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;65;44;Partly sunny;63;38;W;3;40%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Partly sunny;87;73;ENE;6;69%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;81;67;A strong t-storm;88;67;NNW;6;66%;73%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;74;57;Partly sunny;67;57;E;6;69%;44%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;84;63;High clouds;87;66;WNW;5;52%;4%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;Rain and drizzle;79;72;ESE;9;72%;88%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;89;81;A morning t-storm;85;78;N;5;79%;78%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;83;57;A p.m. t-storm;79;51;WNW;7;63%;86%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;77;A shower or two;85;79;E;12;74%;79%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A few showers;60;47;Rain and drizzle;64;48;WNW;16;62%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;62;49;Sunny;65;48;NNW;7;70%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and very warm;91;79;A heavy p.m. t-storm;94;78;ESE;5;71%;78%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;68;51;Mostly cloudy;63;51;SW;18;63%;44%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;94;70;Sunshine;95;72;SSE;7;20%;4%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;88;61;Mostly sunny;88;62;NNE;7;42%;27%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;97;73;Sunny and very warm;97;77;E;7;19%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;Sunny and nice;86;72;NE;7;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A strong t-storm;88;68;A shower or t-storm;87;68;E;4;57%;86%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;77;68;Decreasing clouds;83;69;S;10;66%;27%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;70;58;Mostly cloudy;69;60;ENE;13;61%;77%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;83;71;Sunny and beautiful;85;72;E;6;58%;5%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;Mostly sunny;89;68;NW;8;49%;5%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;52;Mostly cloudy;83;59;ESE;8;40%;12%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;74;57;Mostly cloudy;65;56;ESE;5;68%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;92;55;Partly sunny, cooler;66;53;NW;9;34%;12%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;A t-storm around;91;75;WNW;7;63%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;83;51;Cooler;67;46;WSW;13;57%;27%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A strong t-storm;88;53;Cooler;67;50;W;15;46%;26%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers;48;42;Cool with some sun;51;45;N;6;71%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;78;A t-storm or two;85;77;SSW;6;78%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;84;59;Partial sunshine;86;59;NE;4;37%;44%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather