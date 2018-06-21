Mirego Adds Artificial Intelligence to its Service Offering with the Collaborative Creation of Hectiq.AI

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Mirego, a Canadian digital transformation leader, announces the creation of Hectiq.AI, a new joint venture in the field of artificial intelligence. Created in collaboration with Martin Laprise, a physicist and data scientist, Hectiq.AI's mission is to conduct research, design, and build artificial intelligence technologies that will empower companies and Mirego customers to address various business problems using data.

Combining Mirego's ten years of experience in innovative digital product creation to Martin Laprise's AI expertise, the joint venture will provide customers with a complete and complementary suite of services to analyze data and improve productivity.

"The creation of Hectiq.AI is a logical continuity in the development of our service offering. We aim to support our customers at every stage of their digital transformation, and this includes data analysis and machine learning. Partnering with Martin Laprise came naturally as we share a common vision for building smarter products that truly improve people's lives," said Albert Dang-Vu, President and CEO of Mirego.

Martin Laprise is a physicist by trade and has nearly a decade of expertise in the artificial intelligence field. His past titles include Data Scientist and Algorithm Lead at Parsley, a company based in New York, as well as Head of Data Science for Klood, in England. In Canada, he has collaborated with major players in the medical, agriculture, energy, and food sectors.

"Helping businesses and Mirego customers navigate AI developments and empowering them shift successfully drives me, and that’s actually how the idea of a joint venture was born. Implementing artificial intelligence to business processes represents an important shift that companies must take. Artificial intelligence helps local businesses become more competitive and it helps teams perform more efficiently,” notes Martin Laprise, Chief Scientist and Founder of Hectiq.AI.

From exploration to full integration.

The Hectiq.AI service offering includes the following elements:

1 - Data Science: Design and implement statistical models and explore opportunities to define key success indicators for businesses.

2- Machine learning / AI: Perform research, design, and implement customized machine learning models to optimize product and improve business productivity.

About Mirego

Mirego helps its clients innovate and reinvent themselves in order to prosper in the digital era. As a strategic partner, Mirego plans, conceptualizes and develops innovative products for such clients as SAQ, Toys’R Us, Bell and Sobeys. Its team of over one hundred experts based in Montreal, Québec City and Toronto is one of the most experienced in Canada in terms of strategy, user experience and mobile application development with over 200 applications in assets since 2007. Canadian Business and PROFIT ranked Mirego no 53 in the 2016 PROFIT 500. To learn more, visit www.mirego.com.

