Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;24;SSW;18;87%;79%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and very warm;44;31;Sunny, low humidity;39;31;W;19;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;31;20;Breezy with sunshine;30;20;W;35;49%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;25;18;Sunny and nice;25;19;E;14;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy and cooler;16;11;Partly sunny;15;11;NNW;30;71%;38%;3

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;17;11;Spotty showers;16;10;NW;15;76%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;37;24;Sunshine, pleasant;36;24;WSW;13;24%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;30;16;Not as warm;23;10;W;20;50%;82%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;11;61%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSW;12;45%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional a.m. rain;13;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;SSW;10;67%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;40;27;Sunny and breezy;39;26;WNW;27;26%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;8;69%;48%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;WSW;17;74%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Some brightening;35;27;WSW;11;60%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;ENE;16;63%;20%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;23;A t-storm or two;32;21;N;10;55%;68%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;31;20;A t-storm, cooler;22;9;WNW;16;67%;83%;3

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;27;10;Thundershower;19;11;WNW;20;55%;67%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Mostly cloudy;19;8;ESE;12;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Partly sunny;25;11;E;9;58%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;31;13;Cooler;20;11;NW;21;43%;7%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;17;8;Sunny intervals;17;8;NNW;17;57%;14%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, a shower;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;SSW;10;60%;85%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;Thundershower;18;11;NW;18;48%;61%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;More sun than clouds;16;10;NNW;12;64%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;29;16;Showers and t-storms;26;17;NNW;8;52%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;High clouds;29;20;WSW;10;53%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;26;Sunny and hot;40;25;NNE;13;20%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A p.m. shower or two;17;12;Turning sunny;17;11;NNW;16;69%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSE;7;62%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;29;High clouds and warm;38;29;SSW;18;49%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;16;Rain and drizzle;18;16;NNE;20;95%;84%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;32;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;WSW;20;79%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Windy;19;12;Rather cloudy;21;13;W;23;47%;36%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;WSW;14;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;S;15;49%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SSE;21;75%;42%;7

Delhi, India;Clearing and hot;42;32;Hazy sun and hot;43;31;WNW;11;31%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, nice;30;14;A t-storm around;28;13;NW;12;41%;45%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;SSE;18;67%;58%;13

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;32;23;Thickening clouds;33;23;SSE;11;60%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;16;6;Clouds and sun;18;8;ESE;13;61%;13%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;N;11;23%;7%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;ENE;8;71%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and hot;37;29;Hot with some sun;37;29;SSE;11;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;22;9;Mostly cloudy;22;9;E;7;48%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;8;71%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;16;12;A morning shower;15;10;WSW;34;69%;78%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SW;12;77%;82%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;28;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;SSE;11;80%;97%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;29;56%;64%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;37;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;11;62%;86%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;Partly sunny;37;26;NW;15;44%;14%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;29;20;Clouds and sun;27;21;SSW;10;76%;32%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;12;65%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;30;NNW;14;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;S;7;36%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;32;16;NNW;10;18%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;35;29;Hazy sunshine;34;29;SW;20;64%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSW;10;70%;66%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Partly sunny;40;28;SSW;22;32%;32%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;31;19;A strong t-storm;28;13;N;15;70%;85%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;E;23;55%;80%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Periods of sun;31;21;WSW;10;61%;57%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;37;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;14;75%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;6;79%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;-5;Sun and some clouds;14;-1;NNW;10;39%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;27;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;SSW;9;82%;83%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;11;76%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NW;11;60%;11%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;19;9;Partly sunny;20;11;E;12;47%;7%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clear;27;17;Partly cloudy;28;17;S;10;57%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;28;20;Turning sunny;27;21;SW;10;71%;11%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;Sunny and hot;34;21;NE;8;34%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;31;28;A passing shower;31;27;W;11;70%;82%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A few showers;30;24;NE;6;80%;84%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;25;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SW;10;74%;96%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;15;5;Clouds and sun;14;6;NNW;11;71%;10%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;12;A shower or t-storm;24;14;SSW;8;59%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;NNW;11;68%;66%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Cooler, a.m. showers;19;10;WSW;18;67%;78%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;24;77%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;13;5;Mostly sunny;14;9;NNW;12;72%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;21;10;Mostly cloudy;26;15;E;1;40%;1%;10

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;24;15;Warm with some sun;29;17;SW;16;45%;30%;7

Mumbai, India;Inc. clouds;33;29;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;WSW;12;74%;81%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;A stray t-shower;22;13;SSE;11;68%;72%;9

New York, United States;Turning sunny;29;18;Inc. clouds;24;17;ENE;13;63%;78%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Sunshine;32;20;W;24;45%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;22;16;Warmer;27;18;SE;17;60%;11%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;26;18;High clouds;30;20;NE;8;53%;25%;8

Oslo, Norway;A few showers;12;5;Mainly cloudy;18;5;NW;14;41%;13%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit, not as warm;22;7;Mostly cloudy;26;14;E;8;47%;5%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;25;Some sun, a shower;29;24;N;9;80%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NW;7;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;22;E;8;84%;78%;5

Paris, France;Cooler;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NNE;13;49%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;ESE;9;74%;21%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;11;75%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;23;Areas of low clouds;31;23;SE;29;76%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Nice with some sun;34;24;ESE;9;48%;39%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;9;Cooler;16;10;WNW;21;42%;42%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;13;Clouds and sun;32;16;SSE;8;51%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;22;10;Clouds and sun;23;11;SW;14;46%;40%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;23;16;Turning sunny, nice;23;16;WSW;12;70%;14%;12

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;ESE;13;66%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Low clouds;11;9;SSE;17;73%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;27;11;Showers around;19;10;WSW;26;54%;63%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNW;8;65%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;N;21;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;18;A t-storm around;29;19;WNW;11;55%;47%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;19;15;A shower or two;21;10;SW;16;72%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;20;12;Fog, then sun;23;14;WSW;14;60%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;16;Couple of t-storms;27;17;E;7;73%;83%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ESE;19;73%;64%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;A shower or t-storm;24;19;SW;7;99%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;NE;26;14%;12%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;17;3;W;4;40%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;10;69%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;27;19;A strong t-storm;31;19;NNW;10;66%;73%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny;20;14;E;10;69%;44%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;29;17;High clouds;31;19;WNW;8;52%;4%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Rain and drizzle;26;22;ESE;15;72%;88%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;27;A morning t-storm;30;26;N;7;79%;78%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;26;10;WNW;11;63%;86%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A shower or two;29;26;E;19;74%;79%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A few showers;16;8;Rain and drizzle;18;9;WNW;25;62%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;17;10;Sunny;18;9;NNW;11;70%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and very warm;33;26;A heavy p.m. t-storm;34;26;ESE;8;71%;78%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;20;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SW;30;63%;44%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;34;21;Sunshine;35;22;SSE;11;20%;4%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;31;17;NNE;12;42%;27%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;36;25;E;12;19%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Sunny and nice;30;22;NE;11;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A strong t-storm;31;20;A shower or t-storm;30;20;E;7;57%;86%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;25;20;Decreasing clouds;28;20;S;16;66%;27%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;21;14;Mostly cloudy;21;16;ENE;21;61%;77%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;E;10;58%;5%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;NW;12;49%;5%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;11;Mostly cloudy;28;15;ESE;13;40%;12%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Mostly cloudy;18;13;ESE;8;68%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;33;13;Partly sunny, cooler;19;12;NW;14;34%;12%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;WNW;12;63%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;28;11;Cooler;19;8;WSW;20;57%;27%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A strong t-storm;31;11;Cooler;20;10;W;24;46%;26%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers;9;6;Cool with some sun;11;7;N;9;71%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A t-storm or two;29;25;SSW;10;78%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;29;15;Partial sunshine;30;15;NE;7;37%;44%;12

