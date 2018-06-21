Design Initiative ‘Stalled!’ Makes Inclusive Bathroom Research Publicly Accessible

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Stalled!, a design initiative launched as a direct response to the controversies in the United States surrounding transgender access to public restrooms, today announced the launch of its open source website Stalled! Online, making three years of inclusive bathroom design research available to the public. Stalled! shifts the terms of the debate by reframing the issue of public restroom access as a design challenge that addresses an urgent social justice issue: the need to design safe and inclusive public restrooms, not only for the transgender community, but for everyone, irrespective of age, race, gender, religion and disability. With the support of the New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architect’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Stalled! representatives – architect Joel Sanders and transgender historian Susan Stryker – will unveil Stalled! Online and present the initiative’s findings today at the AIA national conference in New York City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005229/en/

Stalled! Airport Section Annotations (Graphic: Business Wire)

Stalled! creates economical restroom prototypes that can be adopted and deployed across the US, while meeting the needs of the diverse people and activities that take place in restrooms. This truly inclusive approach benefits the transgender community, but also many others, including caregivers of all ages, breastfeeding mothers, those who need to administer medication, devout individuals who need to perform religious rites and people with both physical and cognitive disabilities.

“While many progressive institutions are committed to bathroom equity, they are working in isolation to come up with viable solutions without the benefit of a consistent approach that considers the broad social, political, economic, and architectural dimensions of this complex problem,” said Joel Sanders, Principal Architect, Stalled! and Professor of Architecture at Yale University. “Stalled! solves this issue by raising awareness for the design need, developing best practice design guidelines and lobbying to amend legal codes that govern the construction of traditional restrooms.”

Stalled! is comprised of a cross-disciplinary research team – architect Joel Sanders, trans historian Susan Stryker and legal scholar Terry Kogan. With the support of the New York Chapter of the AIA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Sanders and Stryker will unveil Stalled! Online and present findings from the initiative today at the AIA National Conference in New York City. Post-event, a video recording of the session will be accessible here: https://www.facebook.com/ArchitectMagazine/.

Following the success of Stalled!, the cross-disciplinary team behind the initiative will form MIXdesign and apply inclusive design principles to everyday building types, like offices, museums and libraries that have historically been designed for cis-gender, able-bodied people. MIXdesign believes that a democratic society builds respect for human difference through the creation of spaces that encourage mixing. As a design consulting firm, MIXdesign will partner with progressive institutions and companies that want to attract diverse audiences and workers by creating interactive spaces to engage people of different ages, genders, races and disabilities who have been left out of the equation. MIXdesign will also take inclusive design beyond the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To learn more about Stalled!, visit www.stalled.online and for additional information about MIXdesign visit www.stalled.online/mixdesign.

ABOUT STALLED!

Stalled! is a design-research project that takes as its point of departure national debates surrounding transgender access to public restrooms to address the design consequences of an urgent social justice issue: the need to create safe and inclusive public restrooms for everyone, irrespective of age, race, gender, religion and disability. Stalled! assembles a cross-disciplinary research team of experts including architect Joel Sanders, transgender historian Susan Stryker and legal scholar Terry Kogan, as well as Yale students to explore this issue from a cultural, political, legal and design perspective. Its mission: the creation of viable economical restroom prototypes for retrofit and new construction projects that can be adopted and deployed across the United States. For more information, please visit: www.stalled.online.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005229/en/

CONTACT: Double Forte

Kelly Fallon, 917-769-6970

kfallon@double-forte.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET ARCHITECTURE PHILANTHROPY OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSUMER GAY & LESBIAN

SOURCE: Stalled!

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005229/en