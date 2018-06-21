Foxx Equipment Features Expanded Perlick Section in 2018 Beverage-dispensing Equipment Catalog

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--The 2018 catalog of beverage-dispensing equipment released by Foxx Equipment Co. features a special nine-page section of high-quality Perlick towers, Power Paks, dispensing kits and other Quick Chill brand products.

The expanded 248-page full-color catalog pictures equipment and fittings for dispensing beer, wine, soda, coffee and other beverages. All equipment is sold wholesale only.

Foxx-built secondary multi-regulator panels offer an all-new universal design making them easier to service. Panels come with foam preventers and tubing kits, and feature design improvements allowing them to easily attach to either side of the regulator gang. Panels can be used as stand-alone units or as pass-throughs, ganging additional panels together. Where applicable, all Foxx-built panels come with all stainless steel liquid contact.

Additional catalog highlights include:

All soda regulators can now be selected with any potential outlet. Improved, lower-priced air distributors can easily switch incoming gas lines from right to left or pass-through. Brewery fittings now offered at new lower prices include tri-clover-compatible 360-degree sight glasses, pressure gauges, back-check valves and PRV tank breathers.

Customers can download the priced catalog by logging onto their account. A nonpriced catalog is also available at http://bit.ly/2tmg9Vn. To request a free print copy of the catalog, call Foxx Equipment toll-free at 800-821-2254 or go to www.foxxequipment.com.

For more information or to order, call Foxx Equipment toll-free at 800-821-2254 (Kansas City) or 800-525-2484 (Denver).

About Foxx Equipment Co.

Ford and Christine Maurer have owned Foxx Equipment Co. for more than four decades. Founded in 1956, the company specializes in soft drink and beer-dispensing equipment parts, including certain hard-to-find parts. Most fittings and other parts are designed for dispensing valves and containers, such as pop tanks and kegs that contain syrup or beer.

CONTACT: Foxx Equipment Co.

Kris Steuber, 816-421-3600

kris@foxxequipment.com

or

Susan Pepperdine, 913-262-7414

susan@pepperdinepr.com

