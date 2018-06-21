  1. Home
Taiwan Premier calls for preventive measures after three mutilated murder cases occurred in one month

Education would be the key to prevent similar tragedies from happening again, said the premier 

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/21 20:19

Taiwan Premier William Lai (賴清德) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier William Lai (賴清德) said Thursday society needs to enhance education about gender equality and emotion management after three appalling murder cases were uncovered in a single month.

During an Executive Yuan session on Thursday morning, Lai said even though the country’s judicial system would hold the culprits accountable for their crime, education would be the key to prevent similar tragedies from happening again. 

Education about gender equality and emotion management should be reinforced in academic institutions, the family, as well as the entire society, said the premier, adding that schools should also teach students to respect other people, regardless of their lives or autonomy.

Lai said the Ministry of Education and municipal governments should take on those tasks while law enforcement authorities work hand in hand to make the country a safer place. 

There have been three horrendous murder cases since late in May. 

On May 26, an elderly man, surnamed Chen, in Taoyuan City killed his divorced wife, surnamed Chien. They had an on-again, off-again relationship for roughly four decades, and the motive is a persistent stand-off over the arrangement of shared property.

The next day, police in New Taipei City found the body parts of a woman, surnamed Huang, killed by her gymnastic coach boyfriend, surnamed Chu. The coach killed his girlfriend because they had a fight. He committed suicide two days after the murder was disclosed. 

On Monday at Taipei’s Huashan Grassland, an archery teacher, surnamed Chen, was arrested for strangling a student, surnamed Kao, to death after attempting to rape her. After the murder, Chen dismembered Kao’s body into seven pieces and threw them away in mountainous areas. 
gender equality
William Lai
murder

