LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on . As procurement is at the threshold of a new era, procurement organizations need to focus on driving efficiency through strategic sourcing efforts. It is essential for every organization to develop strong, long-term category strategies that merge with corporate, stakeholder, and procurement strategies. Additionally, by focusing on category management organizations can achieve breakthrough value and achieve long-term sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005020/en/

The Role of Strategic Category Management in Driving Organizational Value – A SpendEdge Whitepaper. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement experts at , “Category managers are budding as leaders and investors are recognizing procurement for the significant value it brings to a firm.”

to see how SpendEdge’s procurement solutions can help you.

Category management strategies that drive better value:

Identifying challenges – Category managers may be excellent negotiators, but they aren’t necessarily used to working in cross-functional teams. Hence, it's essential to identify challenges and adopt measures to overcome them. A realistic transition into the new era – Major shifts need to occur within the organization for procurement to transition into the new era of strategic category management. Closing skill gaps through category management training – Training is most effective when it is an integral part of a comprehensive organizational process for change management. To read more,

Download the complete whitepaper on strategic category management:

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. .

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005020/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 07:30 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 07:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005020/en