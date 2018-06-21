Former Taiwan President Lee to attend memorial ceremony in Japan

TAIPEI (CNA) - Former President Lee Teng-hui will travel to Japan on Friday to attend the unveiling of a monument to Taiwanese soldiers who died in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa.

At the invitation of the Japan-Taiwan Peace Foundation in Naha City, Lee will spend four days in Japan, where he will be the guest of honor Saturday at a dinner hosted jointly by the foundation and the Friends of Lee Teng-Hui Association in Japan, his office said.

On Sunday, Lee will attend the unveiling of a war memorial dedicated to the memory of Taiwanese soldiers who died in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II, the office said. Later that day, he will meet with members of the Association of Overseas Taiwanese in Okinawa at a dinner, the office said.

Citing Lee's doctor, the office's director Wang Yen-chun said the former president, aged 95, is well enough to make the four-day trip. It will be Lee's ninth visit to Japan since his presidency ended in 2000. (By Lu Hsin-hui and Hsu Hsiao-ling)