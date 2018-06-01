Power struggle shuts down Miramar movie theater complex in Taipei for one month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Miramar group (美麗華) is closing its movie theater complex in the Taipei City neighborhood of Dazhi for one month from June 22 amid a conflict between shareholders, reports said Thursday.

Miramar runs three movie theater complexes as well as hotels and shopping malls, but only the Dazhi theaters were affected by the decision.

Earlier in the week, there were already reports of some theaters being closed down because of insufficient staff, but on Thursday, a full one-month closure of the complex was reported, potentially affecting 100,000 moviegoers.

At the root of the problem was a power struggle between two Miramar-affiliated companies run by a brother and a sister of the Huang family, the Apple Daily reported.

Last March, shareholders removed the company chairman and replaced him with his sister, which led to a conflict as different operations of the Dazhi complex are run by two different companies which have been working against each other, according to the Apple Daily.

As the original management team withdrew, only job students were left to handle the public ahead of a new team coming in, causing a shortage of staff at the complex and the partial closure of several theaters over the past week, according to the reports.

On an average day, about 2,000 people watched a movie at Dazhi, but that amount could grow to 7,000 a day during weekends.

The complex also includes an IMAX theater, where 3,000 tickets for the new Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp” had already been sold, the Apple Daily reported. Members of the public who had bought the tickets were asked to head for the complex to receive their money back.