Brother Mobile Solutions Meets Leading Home Healthcare Providers at Post Acute 360 Conference

The Post Acute 360 Conference connects senior leadership from all four sectors of post-acute care – home care, hospice, skilled nursing and senior living – with future-focused education sessions and solution innovators who are helping providers become highly effective participants in the emerging value-based post-acute ecosystem.

According to Angela Swanson, Director of Marketing at Brother Mobile Solutions, “Our healthcare team is honored to participate in the Post Acute 360 event which uniquely facilitates discussions between executives from large and mid-sized home care delivery organizations and technology solutions providers offering new technologies that efficiently support better, safer home care.”

Growing Patient Population Aging at Home

Record numbers of Baby Boomers turn 65 in the United States every day and the trend toward seniors hoping to age in their own homes is increasing the demand for home healthcare workers and technology solutions.

"2015 was the first year nationally that more money was spent on home care than nursing home care," said Bill Dombi, president of the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. "We've seen a culture and financing shift toward home and community-based care. This means that more people and advanced technology solutions are needed to help support these patients.”

Swanson added, “With surging numbers of patients now treated in their homes, we’re experiencing strong demand from home care agencies for mobile printers that enable full-page printing of all types of documents such as care plans, medication lists, drug interaction data, test results, caregiver instructions and other patient records. Today’s on-the-go’ care professionals need the ability to seamlessly print from their laptops, tablets or smartphones, anywhere they deliver care.”

Enhance Post Acute Care Communication and Coordination

Nightingale Homecare, a Medicare-certified agency that has been serving a growing population in the Phoenix area for more than 20 years, uses Brother PocketJet mobile printers to improve the patient experience and save valuable clinician time.

Nightingale’s nurses and therapists print everything from medication lists to educational material to care plans, right in the patient’s home. Administrator Jean Gonynor, MS, MBA, RN, NE-BS, CHCA, said, “Having the ability to edit a care plan in real time and print it for the rest of the care team is huge leap forward for care coordination. It can be a challenge to keep the correct, most up-to-date care plan in everyone’s hands, especially in the case of long-term patients with several different caregivers.”

Improve Patient Care with Next-Gen Mobile Printing

