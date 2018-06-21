2 Kansas deputies slain in courthouse shooting to be buried

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Mourners are gathering to remember two Kansas sheriff's deputies who were shot and killed by an inmate while transporting him between the courthouse and jail.

Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer will be buried Thursday following a joint service at 9 a.m. at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The funeral procession will wind through city streets.

Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies Friday in a gated area behind the courthouse and shot them, possibly with one of their own guns. Rohrer, who was 35 and was the father of two, died shortly after the shooting. King, who was 44 and had three children, died the next day.

Authorities haven't released the suspect's name. He also was shot and hasn't yet been charged.