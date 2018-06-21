Tariffs stir unrest among American whiskey producers

In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in the tasting room in Purcellville, Va. The European Union o
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — American distilleries have watched warily as the threat of tariffs from Europe ratcheted up in recent weeks.
While larger, corporate-owned facilities tend to do the most business overseas, small and mid-sized companies could be especially vulnerable to a trade war.
That worries Scott Harris, co-founder and general manager of Catoctin Creek Distillery in Virginia. He has hundreds of barrels of rye aging there. About one-fourth of it was destined for Europe before the risk of tariffs arose.
The European Union plans to start taxing a range of U.S. imports on Friday, including Harley-Davidson bikes, cranberries, peanut butter, orange juice, and whiskey. It's the EU's response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
Harris and others fear an extended trade war could do irreparable harm.