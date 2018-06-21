SimScale Announces a Preview Program of FDS for Simulation of Fire Scenarios in Buildings

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--SimScale (“SimScale”), the provider of the world’s first cloud-based engineering simulation solution, today announced the launch of the Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) explorative preview program.

Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) is a solver developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) of the United States Department of Commerce, in cooperation with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. Throughout its development, FDS has been aimed at solving practical fire problems in fire protection engineering, while at the same time providing a tool to study fundamental fire dynamics and combustion.

The preview program is a response to the request of many customers to combine the maturity and reliability of FDS for modeling fire and smoke with the convenience and scalability of SimScale’s cloud-based simulation infrastructure. Most of these requests come from AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) companies working on projects that require performance-based design, fire reconstruction, test planning, compliance with fire-related codes and standards, dispersion, calculation of smoke venting systems or indoor air quality.

“SimScale’s CFD capabilities that are in production today, along with its seamless deployment, collaboration functionality, and scalability, have made it the tool of choice for many AEC companies. SimScale already helps these companies—including ARUP, WSP, Aqseptence Group among others—tackle engineering projects in the space of thermal comfort, industrial ventilation, building wind loads and pedestrian comfort. The request from these customers to extend SimScale’s feature set to also cover fire and smoke scenarios seems like a natural next step for our development,” said David Heiny, CEO and co-founder of SimScale.

The FDS preview program will explore and validate an offering of a simple workflow-driven interface for quick and robust modeling and visualization of complex fire scenarios in buildings, particularly parking garages and tunnels. Interested engineers and companies can apply for the program giving them a chance to shape the future workflow and user interface of the FDS integration, while in the meantime having their fire management-related simulation projects solved by SimScale’s engineers.

About SimScale:

SimScale is a provider of powerful web-based 3D simulation technology that is changing the way engineers, designers and students design products, applications, and buildings. With a founding team of mechanical engineers, computer scientists and mathematicians, SimScale’s goal is to enable everyone to accelerate their design process by putting engineering simulation tools into the hands of a broader range of users.

Founded in 2012 and based in Munich, Germany, SimScale is an integral part of the design validation process for thousands of successful companies worldwide and over 120,000 individual users. For more information, visit .

