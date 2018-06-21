POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH BRITISH DESIGN BRAND, LIBERTY LONDON FABRICS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, partnered with renowned British print design and textile house, Liberty London Fabrics, to unveil exclusive kids, nursery and teen home décor collections. Capturing the hearts of consumers for 143 years, Liberty is recognized for signature iconic floral designs and textiles, intricate patterns, and vibrant color palettes. The Pottery Barn Kids & Liberty London Fabrics Collection and PBteen & Liberty London Fabrics Collection feature a total of seven hand-drawn Liberty prints used for the first time on furniture, bedding, decorative accessories, wall art, nursery essentials and gear.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005446/en/

Bedroom in Liberty London Fabric x Pottery Barn Kids collection available today (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to debut this collaboration with Liberty London Fabrics, a brand rich in design history and cherished by many for beautiful and iconic prints,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen. “Both collections combine the artistry of Liberty’s hand-drawn prints with our standout quality and expertise in home furnishings.”

“We are delighted to have worked with Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen, helping them select some of our most cherished prints to reinterpret for this beautiful collection of products,” said Sarah Halsall, Managing Director Liberty London Fabrics.

The Pottery Barn Kids & Liberty London Fabrics Collection mixes prominent patterns grounded in pastel pinks and grays. The collection includes bedding, furniture and accessories featuring Liberty’s Forest Road print, a botanical print combining dense decorative foliage interspersed with a variety of flower types and sizes, the Edgar’s Garden print featuring a repeating stylized floral print with bold black outlines.

Adding enchanted elements dating back to 1603, the Mythical Forest Nursery collection incorporates print and pattern, in shades of lavender, based upon the treasured British nursery rhyme “The Lion and the Unicorn.” Inspired by medieval tapestries depicting peacocks, lions and unicorns amongst a trail of purple embroidered meadow flowers, the Mythical Forest print is featured on nursery bedding, accent furniture and wall décor . For an ultimate statement of style, comfort and function, the soft gray Liberty Modern Wingback and Ottoman in the Edgar’s Garden print was carefully crafted with new parents’ needs in mind.

The PBteen & Liberty London Fabrics Collection, translates Liberty’s heritage style through the use of moody and dramatic prints of foliage and florals in bedroom and study decor. The new bedding and wallpaper collection features the Faria print, originally a watercolor painting, rescaled and recolored as a modern floral in cool hues of blue and purple. To achieve the ultimate pattern play, the Forest Road Sofette, a mid-century style loveseat, pairs perfectly with the texture and shading of the Faria Seagrass Reversible Duvet, creating a dark yet captivating ambiance with bold shades of purple. Adding signature British charm to the teen study space, the collection of prints span across monogram pinboards and a trio of desk accessories.

Just in time for back-to-school season, both Pottery Barn Kids & Liberty London Fabrics and PBteen & Liberty London Fabrics Collections bring Liberty’s classic patterns to gear, including backpacks, lunch bags, and totes. The unique floral prints will make a smart and stylish statement in the classroom.

Spanning more than 30 pieces in each collection, the Pottery Barn Kids & Liberty London Fabrics Collection is available now available online at PotteryBarnKids.com/Liberty and in Pottery Barn Kids stores in early July. The PBteen & Liberty London Fabrics Collection is available online at PBteen.com/Liberty and in PBteen stores starting in July. Join the conversation on social media @PotteryBarnKids and @PBteen with #lovemypbk and #mypbteen.

ABOUT LIBERTY LONDON FABRICS

Liberty London: Great Marlborough Street, London W1B 5AH.

Synonymous with the city its shop stands in, Liberty London is a brand driven by discovery. Born in 1875 from the adventurous and disruptive spirit of Arthur Lasenby Liberty, the brand has remained true to its heritage and is famed for its print, fabrics, and design. Liberty London continues to be associated with the world of arts and culture, building on its founder’s legacy to seek out the new and the beautiful. Today, Liberty London is recognized for its cultural collaborations, inspiring curation, and directional design. The iconic Regent Street shop encompasses six floors of fashion, beauty, Little Liberty childrenswear, accessories and homewares - bringing together the world’s leading premium and luxury brands and housing them alongside its own Liberty London range.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United States, Canada and Australia, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and e-commerce website in Mexico. Pottery Barn Kids provides complimentary design services, a comprehensive gift registry program and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT PBTEEN

PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh, fashionable options to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories include: bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and organization solutions, and furniture including beanbag chairs. PBdorm, launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and essentials. PBteen operates company-owned stores in the United States and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East and Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.pbteen.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. PBteen provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005446/en/

CONTACT: Pottery Barn Kids & PBteen

Kelley Loeffler

Public Relations

kloeffler@wsgc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS CHILDREN TEENS RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Pottery Barn Kids & PBteen

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 06:55 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005446/en