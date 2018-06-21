Syria shells rebel-held areas ahead of possible offensive

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say government forces have shelled rebel-held areas in the south, in new violence that further undermined an international "de-escalation" agreement backed by the United States.

The intermittent shelling over the past week comes as the government has threatened to launch a new offensive on the area, which borders Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The U.S., Russia and Jordan negotiated a de-escalation agreement in July.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the shelling Thursday on areas north of the city of Daraa, saying more than 12,000 people have been displaced by the shelling since Tuesday. State media say the shelling targeted "terrorists" posts, destroying their weapons.