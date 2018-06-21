Marvell Co-Founder Embarks On Hybrid Cloud Storage Endeavor

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Dr. Pantas Sutardja, co-founder of storage and semiconductor innovator Marvell, today announced the launch of Latticework, Inc., a developer of cloud-edge solutions that tackles storage and bandwidth issues related to skyrocketing data and video usage. The company has invested in and built its own cloud service infrastructure called LatticeNest, to power its debut product, Amber. Watch this video to learn more about Amber.

"Our mission is to provide consumers with the ultimate platform for privacy, control and security,” said Dr. Pantas Sutardja, founder & CEO, Latticework, Inc. “By pairing Amber with LatticeNest, we can offer our customers the convenience of the cloud with unparalleled peace of mind through our hybrid platform that existing public cloud services cannot offer."

Amber offers security and convenience without compromising digital data, privacy or peace of mind. "We are giving the control back to the consumer with our hybrid cloud solution,” added Dr. Sutardja. “Now, for the first time, consumers can securely and privately store and preserve their digital assets, eliminating common vulnerabilities associated with public storage. Amber will change how consumers save their most valuable digital property and memories.”

Dr. Sutardja has had a storied tech career. Growing up in Singapore, he became fascinated with electronics at the age of 13 and would go on to study at UC Berkeley before landing at IBM Almaden Research Center. After developing the company’s first CMOS read channel chip, Dr. Sutardja teamed up with his brother and sister-in-law to cofound Marvell Technology Group Limited, turning a startup into a publicly traded company that quickly established itself as a global storage leader. At heart, Dr. Sutardja had always designed solutions with a system view, making Marvell’s storage chips more relevant to its customers, which was instrumental to Marvell’s success in its storage business. Now, Dr. Sutardja is applying his system knowledge directly to a hybrid cloud solution with Latticework to give consumers more power over their personal data.

In addition to his ongoing professional success, Dr. Sutardja is actively involved in giving back to the community. Dr. Sutardja and his wife have founded a private foundation to channel their philanthropic work with focuses on education and medical fields. They endowed a fund and serve on the board of the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology at UC Berkeley, an academic center that equips engineers and scientists with the skills to innovate, productize, and commercialize technology in the global economy. Dr. Sutardja had also previously contributed to The Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) at UC Berkeley and is one of the named benefactors of the CITRIS building.

Amber retails for $549 and will be available for preorder with early adopter pricing incentives beginning June 22, 2018 at www.myamberlife.com. Shipping will commence in Q4 ahead of the holidays.

For more information on Latticework, visit www.myamberlife.com.

About Amber

Amber is the world’s first personal hybrid cloud storage platform. Amber offers unprecedented privacy, control and security of digital assets and life’s memories with no file downsizing or subscriptions required. With Amber, users have peace of mind that their life’s memories and digital files are always secure, while Amber’s companion app ensures that they are always within reach to access, relive and share. For more information, visit www.myamberlife.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Latticework, Inc.

Latticework develops cloud-edge solutions that tackle storage and bandwidth issues related to skyrocketing data and video usage. The company’s flagship product, Amber, is the world’s first hybrid cloud storage platform for consumer media consumption. Founded by Marvell storage pioneer, Dr. Pantas Sutardja, Latticework leverages the hybrid cloud to give consumers more power over their personal data.

