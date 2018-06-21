Niman Ranch Brings First Ever Certified Humane® Prosciutto Leg Back to Rhode Island

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Niman Ranch:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005399/en/
Niman Ranch's first hog farmer and founder of the Niman Ranch Pork Company celebrates the launch of the first ever domestic Certified Humane prosciutto with Daniele's co-founder, Stefano Dukcevich. Leg #20 is coming back home to Rhode Island on Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: Business Wire)
*As seen in Food & Wine, The New York Times, Rachael Ray Every Day and many other publications across the country. The prosciutto is also a part of a social media campaign: #NimanOnTheRun and #FollowTheNimanLeg @Niman_Ranch
With more than 40 years as an industry leader, Niman Ranch is a community of more than 720 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the finest-tasting meat. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared products are certified under the Certified Humane® program and available nationwide at both food service and retail locations.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005399/en/
CONTACT: Niman Ranch
Kerri McClimen, 773-746-7077
kerri.mcclimen@nimanranch.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA RHODE ISLAND
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Niman Ranch
Copyright Business Wire 2018.
PUB: 06/21/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 06:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005399/en