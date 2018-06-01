Philippines to speed up procurement of submarines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid Chinese claims over disputed islands in the South China Sea, the government of the Philippines wants to speed up its purchase of submarines.

The procurement was initially listed under the third phase of the country’s military modernization program, but government leaders want to move it up to the second phase, which would see the purchase occur during President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in office, the Liberty Times reported.

Duterte’s term ends in 2022, while the original earliest date for the buying of a submarine was put at 2023.

A defense ministry spokesman said the Philippines could not wait any longer for the submarine, though budget officials would also have to be consulted about the change.

Even if the vessel were bought by 2022, the actual transfer might only occur later, when a new president was already in charge, according to the Liberty Times report.

There was also still a discussion about how many submarines the Philippines would buy, since the spokesman described having one as “useless,” and sources spoke of four submarines.

The second phase of the military modernization program already includes the purchase of anti-submarine helicopters, jets, radar systems, patrol aircraft and frigates with the total cost estimated at 300 billion pesos (NT$17 billion, US$5.6 billion).