European human rights court rejects Breivik appeal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected that an appeal by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik who claimed his incarceration in Norway violates his rights.

The Strasbourg, France-based court said Thursday the case "doesn't reveal any violations" and "rejected the application as inadmissible for being manifestly ill-founded."

It added that its decision was final.

Last year, Norway's top court ruled that Norwegian authorities had not violated the human rights of Breivik, who has legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, by isolating him in jail.

Breivik, who is serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a bomb-and-shooting rampage in 2011, also had claimed that frequent strip searches and often being handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration violated his rights.