Sydney police find car driven by Thai who was found dead

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police say they have found a car that had been driven by a Thai national whose battered body was discovered bound and gagged on the side of a Sydney road.

Wachira "Mario" Phetmang was last seen alive on May 25 at a gas station in the Sydney suburb of South Hurstville driving a silver 2004 Hyundai SUV.

Police said in a statement Thursday that the car was found after a public appeal for information on Wednesday.

Forensic specialists are examining the car for clues. Police appealed for any videos or sightings of Wachira and the car between May 25 and June 6, when his body was found in the Sydney suburb of Olympic Park.

Police say he died from blunt-force trauma.