US tech firms eyeing Taiwan as tensions with China mount

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As trade tension mount between the Beijing and Washington, Taiwan is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative for brand-name U.S. tech companies, such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, for both production and research, reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

As trade tensions between the U.S. and China take their toll, Taiwan could increasingly become an enticing new alternative source for components for American tech companies, said Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) to Taiwanese media.

Both Amazon.com and Microsoft announced plans for new operations in Taiwan at the recent Computex Taipei conference. In the keynote speech, Satyen Yadav, General Manger of Internet of Things (IoT) Edge & Device Services at Amazon Web Services (AWS), emphasized that the new technology will have a positive impact on Taiwan's industry.

Yesterday (June 20), Microsoft announced that it was collaborating with Taichung's Asia University to launch a project to foster talent for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

AWS opened the first joint innovation center in Taiwan in cooperation with the New Taipei City Government in January of this year, and in march it announced it would collaborate with Taichung’s Tunghai University on establishing the first Cloud Innovation School in Taiwan.

In March of this year, Google announced a plan on Monday to launch a project that is set to establish a new research and development unit in Taiwan dedicated to artificial intelligence. The project will be recruiting local talent to meet its ambitious AI projects, but the number of the new positions to be created has yet to be announced.

When personal computers were at their apex in the 1990s, American companies and Taiwanese companies established a symbiotic relationship win which U.S. firms would design devices, while their Taiwanese counterparts assembled them. This model was then transferred to the semiconductor industry with the building of chip foundries in Taiwan.

However, much of this shifted to China once it joined the WTO, though many of the companies setting up shop in China were Taiwanese, such as Foxconn. In recent years, as part of its Made in China 2025 plan, Beijing has engaged in a new policy of shifting to "red supply chains," with the goal of having the entire manufacturing chain of various tech industries be composed entirely of Chinese firms.

Despite shifting a great deal of manufacturing to China, the country still possesses the ability to crank out large quantities of high-performance devices at a reasonable price, thus being fertile ground for development of smart, interconnected devices.

In addition to the fact that the Taiwanese government and companies are more welcoming and less hostile toward American companies, costs in Taiwan are now starting to trend lower than China, with the average entry-level electrical engineer paid NT$45,000 (US$1,509) a month according to a Taiwanese staffing agency, while the average pay for an electrical engineer in China is now higher at NT$47,851 (US$1,574), according to payscale.com.