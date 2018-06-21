Witness 2018 FIFA Live! With Regent Taipei & World Spirits Competition Winner Spring Vodka

The quadrennial happening FIFA has been kick-started to worldwide fans’ excitement. This year, Regent Taipei is collaborating with Spring Vodka, silver medal winner of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, to present the Let’s Get the FIFA Party Started at azie: fans will watch the matches on a 1.8m x 3.3m large screen and will be able to watch the Top 8 matches live! Let’s Get the FIFA Party Started will also offer various themed cocktails and drinks paired with Regent Galleria Resident Chef Paul Lee’s gourmet offerings; operating hours will be extended to allow fans to enjoy matches live and cheer on favorite teams!

Taiwan is actually home to a brand of premier vodka - FIFA host country Russia’s representative national drink. Spring Vodka, whose logo is a suited rabbit which embodies its young and vibrant brand, has its vodka factory located in Taoyuan and uses natural spring water to create its product, hence the brand name “Spring” Vodka. Founders William and Jim uses advanced distilling equipment and successfully created vodka that is smoother and more refreshing than most on the market, appealing greatly to female customers. In 2015, Spring Vodka won Silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, becoming an internationally acclaimed and renowned brand.

Let’s Get the FIFA Party Started uses Spring Vodka as base to create cocktails including Spring Vodka Tonic, Moscow Mule, Vodka Lime, White Russian Spring Screw, Vodkatini and Spring Breeze; each guest only needs to pay NT$599/ person to enjoy all-you-can-drink which includes the above alcohol selections. Beer and wine options are also available by glass.